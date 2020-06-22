Following shootings, fights at CHOP, Capitol Hill residents call on city leaders to end the chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Following a weekend of violence that included two shootings and the death of a 19-year-old man, people who live and work in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are calling on the city to do something to keep them safe.

Walking through the Capital Hill Occupied Protest, Patric James has seen enough.

“The residents can no longer walk around this neighborhood with any assumption of safety," said James, a 36-year resident in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

During an early morning shooting on Saturday, Seattle Police say they tried to respond to reports of shots fired, but according to a police blotter, "the officers were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims.”

Without a secured scene, it's Seattle Fire Department policy not to send paramedics into a situation without police protection.

Residents who live in the area question what it will take before city leaders take action.

"I would like to ask the mayor, Mayor Durkan, when is the tipping point? How many more murders is acceptable? How many more people going to the hospital is acceptable?” asked James.

Teri McClain, who's lived in Seattle for 26-years, showed up today with a sign that read, "Is this CHOP or Hooliganville?"

As an African-American woman, she says the CHOP is distracting from the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s not safe anymore," said McClain. "It’s not safe for me. It’s not safe for you.”

Five tenants in Packard Building, a residential building on 12th avenue that's inside the CHOP have already moved out.

Those who remain fired off a letter to the mayor and city leaders calling for safe access to their homes, access for emergency responders, and reasonable noise levels especially at night.

Other Seattle residents agree it's gotten out of hand.

“I’m for the protests, but the people’s safety is more important," said Capitol Hill resident Hailu Asrat. "If the city does care, they should do something about that.”

We did hear from some people who support the CHOP. They said violence is an unfortunate part of necessary change.

Although, at this point, others question what change the CHOP is actually accomplishing.