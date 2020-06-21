Police investigate after human remains found near Alki Beach in West Seattle

Information about COVID-19 testing in Washington

Posted 4:40 PM, June 21, 2020, by , Updated at 05:03PM, June 21, 2020
SEATTLE-- Detectives are currently investigating two bags with human remains inside where found on the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW, near Alki Beach in West Seattle.

Police responded after getting a call of a suspicious bag laying on the beach on Friday afternoon. Shortly after another bag was found in the water, authorities said in a blotter post.

Officials determined the contents inside were human remains.

Harbor Patrol, along with detectives and the King County medical examiner's office are currently working on the ongoing investigation.

