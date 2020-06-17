Inslee says Washington State Patrol will take over Manuel Ellis death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday said the Washington State Patrol would conduct a new independent investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis while in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department.

“This is the best way to give the Ellis family and the entire community the thorough, fair and independent investigation this case demands,” Inslee said. “We must all demand that level of accountability.”

Inslee has ordered WSP Chief John Batiste to gather evidence and records from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

“Our announcement today focuses on thoroughly investigating what happened late at night on March 3,” Inslee said. “But I believe the sheriff’s office needs to answer serious questions about what happened, and did not happen, in the months since then.”

The investigation had been underway by the Pierce County Sheriff because of Initiative 940, passed by voters in 2018, that prohibits police agencies from investigating themselves.

Last week, Inslee first called for an independent investigation into Ellis' death after new information emerged that at least one Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and a Washington State Patrol trooper were at the scene when he was detained and died on March 3.

But after three months, Inslee’s office said it’s their understanding the sheriff learned that one of his deputies participated in restraining Ellis.

Inslee said the state trooper’s actions were limited, that he has been interviewed and that he and other troopers from the Tacoma area will be excluded from the investigation.

“This the best way to give the Ellis family and the entire community the thorough, fair and independent investigation this case demands,” Inslee said.

Once the State Patrol’s investigation is finished, it will be sent to Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office for review and any charging decisions.

Ellis, 33, died while being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police. The Pierce County medical examiner’s office ruled Ellis’ March 3 death a homicide caused by a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. Methamphetamine intoxication and a heart disease were listed as contributing factors.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Ellis’ family have called on those officers to be fired and arrested. The officers are on administrative leave.

The names of the deputy and trooper at the scene have not been released.