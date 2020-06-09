Alderwood Mall reopens Tuesday with new restrictions to curb virus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Snohomish County's largest mall reopens at 11 a.m. Tuesday after three months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first mall to reopen in Snohomish or King counties since the widespread closures began. South Hill Mall in Pierce County reopened last week.

Snohomish County was approved for Phase 2 reopening Friday, while King County has moved to modified Phase 1.

As part of Phase 2, the mall can only operate at 30 percent capacity.

Alderwood Mall first mall to reopen under phase 2 in Snohomish and King Counties. Shortened hours, masks encouraged, and sanitizing stations set up throughout mall. pic.twitter.com/ktMQgeEBR1 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) June 9, 2020

More than half of the stores still closed, including some of the anchor stores like Nordstrom and JC Penny.

There will also be changes for shoppers, including lots of signs reminding people to social distance.

People are encouraged to wear masks. There are sanitizing stations now set up throughout the mall. There will also be touchless options for shoppers, and the hours have been shortened to give crews more time to clean and sanitize.