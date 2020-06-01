Crystal Mountain reopens for spring skiing after months-long closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The calendar says June, but Crystal Mountain resort wants you to think about snow.

The popular ski destination, closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening for two weeks of spring skiing from June 1 - June 14.

You have to make an online reservation, and there are several new protocols in place in response to Covid-19.

From their website:

There will be a limited number of reservations available by metered time slots each day we’re open. Everyone including pass holders will need to make a reservation online. Once you’ve secured your reservation you can then purchase a lift ticket if needed. If you arrive at Crystal without an online reservation, even if you have a season pass or pre-paid ticket you will not be allowed access.

Reservations will open at 2:00pm on May 30 for June 1, with reservations available at 2:00pm on June 1 for each following day. Reservations are available on a first-come-first-served basis.Reservations will be limited to a max of four. Operations may be limited or modified at any time in response to changing circumstances.

The gondola will be metered by hour with the first reservation to upload between 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and consecutive hourly time slots until 2:00 p.m. Once you’re on the mountain you’re welcome to enjoy the slopes in Green Valley for as long as you’d like but you must upload the gondola during your reservation arrival window – no exceptions.

Foot passengers will not be allowed on the gondola.

There are also numerous guidelines for visitors to stay safe from Covid-19.

Crystal still has decent amounts of snow on parts of the mountain. By mid-June, not only will most of the good snow be gone, interest tends to fade away in summer months.

Only the the Palmer Glacier at Timberline on Oregon's Mt. Hood typically stays open all summer long. That's where the U.S. ski team trains.