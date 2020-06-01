AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old child taken in Wapato, Washington

SEATTLE -- The Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl believed in danger.
The patrol said Melody Lopez was taken by her non-custodial father, Jose Lopez-Madrigal, who may be suicidal.
They may be in a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey with plates ANH1733. If you have any information, call 911.
|Name
|Melody Lopez
|Birthday
|January 13th, 2017
|Age
|3 Years
|Gender
|Female
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Height
|2 feet 11 inch(es)
|Weight
|40 pounds
|Identifying Features
|Unknown
|Last Seen Wearing
|White and Red Striped Shirt, Grey Leggings
|Name
|Jose Lopez-Madrigal
|Birthday
|May 12th, 1988
|Age
|32 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Height
|5 feet 7 inch(es)
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Identifying Features
|Distinct Mustache
|Last Seen Wearing
|Grey/Black Baseball Cap
Vehicle(s)
|Year
|1999
|Make
|Honda
|Model
|Odyssey
|Color
|Blue
|License Plate State
|WA
|License Plate
|ANH1733
|Vehicle Information
|Image not actual vehicle
This is a developing story and will be updated.