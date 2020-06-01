AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old child taken in Wapato, Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl believed in danger.

The patrol said Melody Lopez was taken by her non-custodial father, Jose Lopez-Madrigal, who may be suicidal.

They may be in a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey with plates ANH1733. If you have any information, call 911.

Name Melody Lopez Birthday January 13th, 2017 Age 3 Years Gender Female Ethnicity Hispanic Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Height 2 feet 11 inch(es) Weight 40 pounds Identifying Features Unknown Last Seen Wearing White and Red Striped Shirt, Grey Leggings Name Jose Lopez-Madrigal Birthday May 12th, 1988 Age 32 Years Gender Male Ethnicity Hispanic Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Height 5 feet 7 inch(es) Weight 150 pounds Identifying Features Distinct Mustache Last Seen Wearing Grey/Black Baseball Cap

Vehicle(s)

Year 1999 Make Honda Model Odyssey Color Blue License Plate State WA License Plate ANH1733 Vehicle Information Image not actual vehicle

