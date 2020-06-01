AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old child taken in Wapato, Washington

LIVE NOW: Continuing coverage of protests on Q13 News 8-11:30 p.m.
SEATTLE -- The Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl believed in danger.

The patrol said Melody Lopez was taken by her non-custodial father, Jose Lopez-Madrigal, who may be suicidal.

They may be in a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey with plates ANH1733. If you have any information, call 911.

Name Melody Lopez
Birthday January 13th, 2017
Age 3 Years
Gender Female
Ethnicity Hispanic
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Black
Height 2 feet 11 inch(es)
Weight 40 pounds
Identifying Features Unknown
Last Seen Wearing White and Red Striped Shirt, Grey Leggings
Name Jose Lopez-Madrigal
Birthday May 12th, 1988
Age 32 Years
Gender Male
Ethnicity Hispanic
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Black
Height 5 feet 7 inch(es)
Weight 150 pounds
Identifying Features Distinct Mustache
Last Seen Wearing Grey/Black Baseball Cap

Vehicle(s)

Year 1999
Make Honda
Model Odyssey
Color Blue
License Plate State WA
License Plate ANH1733
Vehicle Information Image not actual vehicle

