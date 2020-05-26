Man faces charges for homicide weeks after judge grants his release from jail amid COVID-19

SEATTLE- A convicted felon, arrested at least 30 times for everything from reckless driving to felony hit and run, is behind bars once again in King County.

Before his latest arrest, 26-year-old Payton Maddy was being held at Snohomish County Jail. He was awaiting a pending trial for vehicular assault for a 2018 crash. In March, however, a judge released him from jail because of concerns about the COVID-19 crisis according to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Within weeks of his release, Maddy was involved in another accident in Seattle, this time claiming the life of 61-year-old David Harder.

Seattle Police Department said the incident happened the morning of May 20th. Flowers mark the spot where Harder was thrown from his motorcycle onto the ground after the crash.

“It was very traumatic to see and he was clearly not well,” said Janine Chiorazzi, who heard the crash from inside her home.

Chiorazzi lives only a few feet away from the growing memorial. She recalled hearing a loud, strange noise when she walked out of her home to see what happened that fateful morning.

“What we saw was a car that was just right there with the door open smashed in between the fire hydrant and the bus stop and a man laying over here with a bike completely destroyed,” said Chiorazzi.

Harder was pronounced dead when he arrived at a hospital. Court documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the deadly wreck happened after a Seattle police officer tried stopping Maddy for recklessly driving through a north Seattle neighborhood. The documents further state Maddy left the crash scene and was found 15 minutes later hiding in someone’s backyard behind a shed. Prosecutors said investigators believe he was also under the influence. Test results are pending.

Maddy now faces several charges including vehicular homicide. It’s very similar to a hit-and-run situation back in 2018 that Maddy was charged for. He was being held at Snohomish County Jail awaiting a pending trial in September 2020 for vehicular assault. However, due to concerns surrounding inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Snohomish County Superior Court judge ordered his release during a hearing in March.

“We objected to his release on his personal recognizance because it was our office’s opinion that he presented a clear and present danger to the community,” said Adam Cornell, Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney.

A copy of the bail order for Maddy’s release lists guidelines including not driving unless he was properly licensed and insured. Prosecutors said his license was suspended. Washington State Patrol documents also show Maddy has a lengthy criminal history—arrested 30 times, including theft, assault and stolen property trafficking. It raises questions why someone with a record and a pending trial was released during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the deputy prosecutor was not able to persuade the court to keep the defendant in custody,” said Cornell.

“When is too much? We have these repeat offenders over and over and over and over. There needs to be some sort of like boundary set,” said Chiorazzi.

Bruce Weiss, the presiding judge at the Snohomish County Superior Court, said he cannot discuss why a judge ordered Maddy’s release because his 2018 vehicular assault case is still pending. However, he said even after the defense and prosecution make their arguments in situations like this, it’s never an easy decision to grant a release especially now during the pandemic.

The prosecuting attorney said his team’s efforts to protect the community is not over.

“We are going to continue doing everything we can to make sure that we’re taking positions on release that are consistent both public health and public safety,” said Cornell.

Harder worked in security for Seattle Public Schools since 1994. The district says he was a dedicated, invaluable member of the staff. Chiorazzi, a teacher in the district, had no idea the man the memorial at the crash scene was for the same man who helped protect her school.

“It was just a devastating thing to put all of those connections together. The fact that I heard the sounds that ultimately were his demise and to know that I’ve interacted with him, it’s just really affected me on many, many levels,” said Chiorazzi. “He was just a very sweet, friendly awesome man. Really nice. Dedicated to his job.”

A representative from Governor Jay Inslee’s Office said they cannot answer specific questions about inmates being released to reduce COVID-19 exposure.

Q13 News requested comment from the Washington State Department of Corrections. The department’s Joint information Center responded with a statement, saying, “In reviewing incarcerated individuals for population reduction efforts to create enhanced physical distancing within the state’s correctional facilities, the Department focused on those individuals who were within seven months of release, housed within minimum custody or work release and convicted of non-person, non-sex offenses. Those who released on rapid reentry were placed on electronic monitoring to aid in accountability. The Washington Department of Corrections takes very seriously its role in promoting public safety within the State of Washington.”