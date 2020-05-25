Det’s SuperStars lead charge for Seattle Children’s Covid relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A former Seattle SuperSonic is joining the fight against COVID-19, helping those directly impacted by the pandemic. Three time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf is using his connections for Det's SuperStars.

Det's SuperStars is the latest COVID-19 Relief Effort in our community.

"I was overwhelmed by just how many people jumped on it and hey I'll find something," Schrempf explains.

Many might think SuperStars is referring to the athletes and celebrities who are stepping up in Schrempf's name to help those impacted at Seattle Children's Hospital.

But if you ask anyone involved, the real superstars are those who continue to take care of children and their families during these unprecedented times.

"We all have spent time at Children's Hospital over the years. You know, when I was playing, I stopped by the Ronald McDonald House quite a bit and we supported some children at the time with scholarship funds through our foundation, so it's a long standing relationship," says Schrempf.

When Seattle Children's expressed their need for help, Schrempf stepped up, rallying athletes, musicians and celebrities to donate one-of-a-kind items for an online auction.

"It's kind of one thing to have someone just put their name on something but it's a whole other when you have someone who is involved, cares about this community and puts in the extra effort the way Det has," says Seattle Children's Senior Director of Operations and Development.

More than 40 people have donated signed memorabilia or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Everything from signed game-worn gear to personalized video messages to a round of golf with Charles Barkley is up for the highest bid.

Items include: Fender guitar signed by Guns n' Roses Duff McKagan, Ken Griffey Jr. signed baseball bat, Shaquille O'Neal signed basketball shoe, Bill Murray signed Golf Bag, Russell Wilson signed Seahawks Jersey, Seattle Sonics Detlef Schrempf Super Fan Package, Seattle Mariners Super Fan Package, a personal video message from UW Head Football Coach Jimmy Lake, Sue Bird signed Storm Jersey and a Macklemore signed Heist Album.

Over $60,000 has already been raised with several more surprise auction items still to come.

"Guys get hit up all the time, so for them to go out of their way to try to find something, a pair of shoes, or a jersey or whatever, it goes a long way.

And it's going a long way for Seattle Children's. The money raised is going to high-priority areas including curbside COVID-10 screenings, drive through testing for patients and staff and research funding.

"Everyone can do something. Whether it's delivering a meal or helping someone out or go shopping for your neighbor who can't go. With all this I hope we become a more caring society. So let's be positive and keep moving forward," says Shrempf.

The auction is online at detssuperstars.ggo.bid and will be live through June 11th, in honor of Schrempf's jersey number.