Two killed in South Seattle Safeway parking lot shooting

SEATTLE -- Detectives are investigating a double shooting that happened in a Safeway parking lot in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood and left two people dead.

According to SPD, a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot of the Safeway on Rainier Avenue South about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a fight broke out, followed by shots fired.

The group fled in difference directions, leaving two shooting victims behind, police said.

Seattle Fire took both victims to Harborview Medical Center, but they died before they got there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

