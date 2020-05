Founded by two Tacoma natives, eTc Tacoma is more than just a shop selling streetwear – it’s a place for the community to gather. That connection is what co-owner Umi Wagoner says the business has missed most during a now two-month long closure.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can shop online at eTc Tacoma, here.

Interested in checking out reviews of the local music scene? Read them here.

You can also follow eTc Tacoma on Instagram and Facebook.