Ex-boyfriend arrested in 2017 death of woman shot, dumped outside hospital

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way woman fatally shot in 2017 was lured to her death by an ex-boyfriend using a fake name who was angry that she wouldn’t take him back, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, King County prosecutors charged Richard D. Nelson, 41, with second-degree murder for the death of Crystal Hawkins.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 1. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Nelson was already in jail for an assault charge involving his current girlfriend, whom he allegedly tried to strangle and threatened to kill.

Charging documents say Hawkins, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head on Oct. 25, 2017.

An employee at St. Francis Hospital found Hawkins on the ground outside about 4 a.m., after seeing a vehicle speed away.

Investigators spent years collecting enough evidence to solve the case. Eventually, DNA and computer evidence painted a picture of a man who had pleaded to get back together with the victim, but she refused, according to investigators.

