Help ID female bank bandit who boldly hit near security guard — but got foiled by teller

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

This bank robbery case is fairly unusual and it will be interesting to find out the ‘why?’ behind the crime.

Surveillance video showed a woman walking into the Bank of America on 4th Ave. in Seattle carrying a purplish-mesh bag.

As she approached the teller, the camera got a good look at her face.

Detectives think she is in her 40’s or 50’s, about 5’2″ with a thin build and she was wearing black-rimmed glasses.

Police says she is wanted for trying to rob the bank, even though there was a security guard. The video even shows him walk behind her at one point.

“She walked up. She approached the bank teller and she presented a demand letter and she also implied to the teller that she had a gun in a bag that she was physically carrying,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. The teller refused to give her the money and walked away from the window. The suspect stood there for a while, before finally giving up and leaving the bank.

Detectives say she walked northbound on 4th Ave.

Even though she didn't get any money, this is still considered a felony crime.

Detectives are hoping somebody recognizes her since she didn't cover her face. “Rarely do we see female bank robbery suspects. She has the mask down. Very distinctive clothing. You look at that. Some say it was blue and white. Some say it was black and white, kind of a checkered pattern or a plaid on that shirt. Her hair is tied-up in a bun, but the fact is you're going to get a clear look at this lady and somebody watching knows exactly who she is,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

If that's you, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Just submit her name and any photos, or other info you have about her through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).