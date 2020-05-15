Help ID bicycle-riding serial armed robbery suspect seen striking at gas stations, fast food drive-thru

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives are asking for your help to identify a serial armed robbery suspect targeting businesses in south Seattle — three so far since April 22nd.

Take a look at the photo gallery above that shows the suspect’s clothing. In two of the robberies, he was wearing black gloves that say ‘Hardy’ on them. In the first robbery, he was wearing a Western Washington University sweatshirt. He was also seen in gray ‘Ecko Unlimited’ sweatpants committing the second robbery.

You can’t see his face in any of the holdups, but there are some other clues that may help you identify him, including the fact that one victim says he was carrying a black pistol in his waistband that appeared to have a gold trim on it and he was seen riding a dark-colored mountain bike.

Seattle police say it took the suspect a while to build up the nerve, or for conditions to be just right, to pull-off the first of three robberies he’s suspected of committing.

Surveillance video taken on April 22nd, around 12:15am, at the Shell gas station in the 6200 block of Corson St. in Seattle shows him getting lottery, asking the clerk for a pencil, so he can fill out his lottery numbers. He goes outside and pretends to work on that, but then you see him tearing a piece off of a paper bag he had with him. He use the pencil to write, ‘Give all the money’ on the paper. Detectives say he was armed with a pistol in his waistband. He went back inside the store and waited for other customers to leave before approaching the teller. “Demanded the money from the teller and the teller tells us he was terrified, because the guy was somewhat nervous,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stopper of Puget Sound.

The suspect left on foot after getting the money, but he left behind two Amazon envelopes with a woman's address on them. Officers went to the home to see if there was any video of him stealing the packages and learned the homeowner had left them out for recycling and even though she had a Ring surveillance camera, the batteries were dead. “Right there, a crucial piece of evidence just went down the drain,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Four days later, on April 26th at 2:25am, police say the same suspect robbed the Shell station in the 600 block of S. Michigan St. “This time he's wearing sweatpants and they are very distinctive. It says, ‘Echo Unlimited,’ once again, he has the black and grey ‘Hardy’ gloves, so that fits in the pattern with the other robbery,” said Ret. Det. Carner. Detectives say he asked for a pack of cigarettes and then showed a gun in his waistband that was black with gold trim and demanded cash. “Here's the unique thing in this one. Before he left, he actually turned around and said ‘Hey, have a Merry Christmas.’ Come on. This guy's now toying with the people. It's adding insult to injury,” said Carner. He rode off on a dark-colored mountain bike.

The third robbery occurred at the Jack in the Box on Friday, May 1st at 11:15pm. He approached the drive-up window on a mountain bike, pulled out a gun from his waistband and in Spanish, demanded money. “She said, ‘I'm going to have to talk to a manager to get the money. You wait right here.’ Well, once she leaves the drive-thru window, it automatically shuts and she's now secure. He can't get through it, so all of a sudden he realizes, ‘I am not going to get the money’ and he rides off on the mountain bike,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Even though his face was always covered, detectives are hoping somebody spots him on that bike and calls 911, or can identify him from his clothing and the other clues. “He's probably looking for a victim right now, we don't want it to be you, so if you have any information about this guy, please take the time to call us,” said Carner.

So, if you can help the Seattle Police Robbery Unit stop him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Detectives describe the suspect as black, early to mid-20's, with a stocky build and between 5'6" and 5'8”.

Send in his name, or any other information you know to help find him, through the P3 Tips app on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and collect a cash reward of up to $1,000.