Man killed in White Center shooting

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot and killed Wednesday in White Center.

King County sheriff’s deputies received calls of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue SW.

A deputy on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and saw the victim, immediately rendering first aid, but the 20-year-old victim died at the scene.

Tonight, @KingCoSheriff Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in White Center. SW 107th Street is closed off between 12th Ave SW and 15th Ave SW while the scene is processed. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/JlUWwt14WQ — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) May 7, 2020

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies said the county’s major crimes unit is investigating.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.