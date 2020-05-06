COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Man killed in White Center shooting

Posted 6:25 PM, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:41PM, May 6, 2020

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot and killed Wednesday in White Center.

King County sheriff’s deputies received calls of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue SW.

A deputy on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and saw the victim, immediately rendering first aid, but the 20-year-old victim died at the scene.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies said the county’s major crimes unit is investigating.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

