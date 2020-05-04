Don Shula, legendary NFL head coach, dies at 90

Legendary NFL coach Don Shula has died, the Miami Herald reported Monday. Shula was 90.

One of Shula’s children told the newspaper about their father’s death. The team tweeted about the coach’s death a short time later.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. He was known for leading the unbeaten Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl during the 1972 season. The Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated.

He was a two-time Super Bowl champion head coach, four-time NFL Coach of the Year and holds the record for most wins ever by a head coach with 328. Bill Belichick has the active record with 273 wins as an NFL head coach.