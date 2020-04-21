Three separate shootings – two deadly – mark violent Monday evening in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY -- Three separate shootings left two people dead and one with life-threatening injuries Monday in King County.

The first shooting happened about 7:30 Monday evening in Tukwila, when a man was shot near the Jack in the Box on Tukwila International Boulevard. The man died at the scene, police said, and the suspect was found nearby and arrested.

A second shooting happened Monday evening in Burien, not long after the fatal shooting in Tukwila. A male in his teens was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No suspects or motive have been identified.

A few hours later in Federal Way, police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Westwood Community Center. Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

No motive or suspects have been identified.