West Seattle restaurants join together to help those in need

SEATTLE -- Q13 News is making a point to highlight the good happening all around us.

Tuesday, Anchor Jamie Tompkins put a spotlight on five local restaurants who have joined forces to make sure people are getting healthy delicious meals every week.

Mission Cantina, Peel and Press, West Five, the Bridge and the Westy are joining together to provide free meals. Meals for workers, first-responders, those who have been laid off. Anyone who needs them.

