White nationalist stickers placed on businesses in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police detectives in the Bias Crime Unit are investigating after three men appeared to target Asian-American-owned businesses in the Chinatown-International District with white nationalist stickers.

The three men, who were wearing face coverings and dark sunglasses, were reportedly seen placing the stickers on businesses throughout the Seattle neighborhood on April 12th. Police believe the men may be associated with a white nationalist hate group.

Community members scraped off most of the stickers and contacted police. Officers responded to the scene, documented the incident, and the department’s Bias Crimes Unit is investigating.

In recent weeks, Seattle police have received other reports from members of the Asian-American community, who said they believe they have been targeted because of their race. The department continues to investigate these cases, and encourages anyone who believes they have been the victim of bias to call 911.

Nationally, more than 1,100 complaint have been filed, including both physical and verbal attacks.