Exceptions allow some construction sites to operate during “stay at home” order

The Governor’s “stay at home” order prevents most construction projects throughout the state from continuing, however there are a few exceptions which allow some sites to operate.

Viewers reached out to Q13 News with concerns of a construction site still active in Lacey.

According to the governor’s order, in general, construction is not seen as an essential activity.

Construction site owner, Ken Brogan, says the work his crew is doing is essential.

Brogan says he’s received calls from at least one person concerned over his site.

“It doesn’t offend me. We’re badgered a little bit,” said Brogan.

Brogan says his project operated for months with more than a hundred employees, then COVID-19 hit. Now, the site is down to just about a dozen people.

“We recognize that spoliation is on our sites, and the public doesn’t. When the public drives by and they see I have 10 or 15 guys on the site, and they see my construction sign, they’re going to call my office, I think, and express their concern,” said Brogan.

He says the work his limited crew is still doing on site is to prevent damage to the construction project that natural elements like rain may cause, as well as working to clean up the site to keep it safe for the public.

Under the governor’s guidance for construction sites, this is an allowable reasons to continue work on the site.

Brogan says it will take a couple of weeks to finish the spoliation prevention work, as well as the other clean up. After that, they will lock up the site and wait for permission to continue work as normal.

The governor also considers construction related to essential activities described in the order, or construction furthering a public purpose, or government function (for instance public housing) as exceptions to the order.