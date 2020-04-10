Report: Boeing 10 percent workforce cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boeing is reportedly considering a plan to cut its workforce by as much as 10 percent, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

It's a move that could impact thousands of Boeing employees in western Washington, as the report says a bulk of those cuts would likely come from the commercial sector. The commercial arm has been hit hard by turmoil in the airline industry caused by coronavirus.

Boeing has 160,000 employees worldwide (70,000 in Washington state). A 10 percent cut would be 16,000 workers.

The company has already offered voluntary layoffs and buyouts for some employees in an effort to avoid forced layoffs.

"When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different. We will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a note announcing the voluntary layoffs.