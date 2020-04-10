1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving Pierce County sheriff’s deputy

PARKLAND, Wash. — One person died and two others were hurt in a crash Friday involving a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy was responding to reports of shots fired when the crash happened.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the officer and the green Honda were both heading west on 112th St. in Parkland around 1 p.m. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens activated, deputies said.

“As the deputy passed on the left, a Honda also traveling westbound made a left turn directly in front of the patrol vehicle,” deputies said in a social media post.

The deputy was not able to stop and collided with the driver’s side of the Honda.

The woman driving the Honda died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were being treated for injuries.

The deputy was not hurt.

The Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation which is standard policy.

Troopers said 112th St. would be closed between A St. and Pacific Ave. during the investigation.

Troopers on scene investigating a collision in Pierce County. Road closure on 112th Street between A Street and Pacific Ave. expect some delays. — Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) April 10, 2020

No further details have been released.