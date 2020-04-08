× WSP: Hundreds of Monroe inmates threaten to set fires, take officers hostage

MONROE, Wash. — Hundreds of prisoners threatened to set fires and take officers hostage Wednesday night at the Monroe Correctional Complex, according to police.

The Washington State Patrol told Q13 News that there was a “major disturbance” inside the facility around 7:00 p.m.

It was unclear if the prisoners were rioting, authorities said. No injuries were reported as of 8:00 p.m.

WSP is on scene assisting Monroe Police and the Department of Corrections. The situation is still unfolding.

Earlier in the day, health authorities reported that two more inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The men are age 28 and 68.

The Department of Corrections said 111 inmates who were housed in the same minimum-security unit with the two men were placed on isolation as a precaution.

A total of six people at the Monroe facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.