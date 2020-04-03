Snohomish Health District hiring temporary positions amid COVID-19

EVERETT, Wash. – New COVID-19 numbers reported, Friday, in Snohomish County showed 1,450 confirmed cases, 76 probable cases and 42 deaths. The Snohomish Health District is looking to hire more help in the fight against the outbreak.

Health officers with the district said they are looking for support to increase preventative efforts.

“It does appear that these efforts are starting to have an impact. Hospitalizations—although the system is stressed, it’s not cracking. And that is one of our primary objectives,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District health officer.

The health district is hiring temporary positions to help COVID-19 surveillance and control efforts.

“There are some technical positions, some clinical positions related to our surveillance and prevention work, particularly along the long-term care facilities,” said Spitters.

They’re looking for medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Though none of the temporary positions will perform care for patients, health officers said the new hires will help with case analysis.

“Contacting and interviewing reported cases. And even higher priorities—focusing on telephone and on-site follow up and technical assistance for long-term care facilities that have cases of COVID-19,” said Spitters.

The district also mentioned some of the temporary hires will help provide training and guidance.

Interested candidates can apply on the health district’s job listing website.