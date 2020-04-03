Murder Mystery: Help track down killer who shot Fredrick Green outside bar as many witnesses watched

KILLER WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of 35-year-old Fredrick Green.

He died on March 26th from his injuries after he was shot outside the Lady Luck Restaurant and Bar in Parkland on March 8, 2020.

“If you were there and you think you just saw the fight and didn’t know the people, we still want to hear from, because anything could be relevant. The type of car, the suspect`s descriptions, what the people were doing before, what might have been said. If you were there and saw this happen, any part of it, we’d like to hear from you. This isn’t usually a rowdy place, but you know, it was late at night and it was a few weeks ago and everybody’s on edge, but definitely shouldn’t be a place where you bring firearms into, or pulling firearms out of a car when there’s a fight in the parking lot. So, what actually happened we’re investigating, but we need to hear from people that were in the bar when it occurred, or out in the parking lot when the shooting occurred,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

You don't have to give your name. You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also go to www.P3Tips.com. They will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.