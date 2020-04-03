Johny Serrano: Wanted son has been terrorizing parents for years, breaking no contact orders

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

No ‘Son of the Year’ awards for Johny Serrano anytime soon.

Yakima Police say he’s is a serious problem to his parents and wanted for violating a no contact protection order.

Detectives say he’s been a problem to his parents for years, including stealing from them.

He’s known to use drugs and detectives say that boosts his mom and dad’s concern for their safety.

He’s 22 years old, 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, or anything that can help Yakima Police find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.