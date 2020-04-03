Help ID lowlife fraud suspects who stole thousands of dollars from 100 year old lady

WANTED IN UNIVERSITY PLACE —

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies with University Place Police need your help to identify two suspects who stole over $4,500 from a 100 year old woman.

They used the victim’s debit card numbers and made numerous cash withdrawals from her account at ATM’s throughout the Tacoma area.

The elderly victim still had her her debit card, so detectives don’t know yet how the suspects obtained her card numbers.

The two pictured suspects were seen using the stolen card numbers at Columbia Bank ATM’s on N. 21st St. in Tacoma and on Mildred St. W. in Fircrest.