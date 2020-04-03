Help ID lowlife fraud suspects who stole thousands of dollars from 100 year old lady

WANTED IN UNIVERSITY PLACE —
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies with University Place Police need your help to identify two suspects who stole over $4,500 from a 100 year old woman.
They used the victim’s debit card numbers and made numerous cash withdrawals from her account at ATM’s throughout the Tacoma area.
The elderly victim still had her her debit card, so detectives don’t know yet how the suspects obtained her card numbers.
The two pictured suspects were seen using the stolen card numbers at Columbia Bank ATM’s on N. 21st St. in Tacoma and on Mildred St. W. in Fircrest.
“What happened was that she somehow got her debit card hacked and the suspects took over $4,000 from her before she noticed it. That is really, really not a very nice thing to do, especially in these types of days and especially to an elderly person who’s 100 years old. What type of criminal are you? I mean, I think even criminals are going to want to turn these two in once they know who they are,” said Det. Ed Troyer.
If you have any information on who these suspects are, please send submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the ‘P3 Tips’ app that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.