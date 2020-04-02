Seattle Police Officers Guild say thanks to both officers and restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Through one effort, the Seattle Police Officers Guild is showing support to both officers working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic and restaurants.

All this week, Seattle Police Officers are able to get free meals at several area restaurants.

“It’s been an overwhelming, positive success,” said Mike Solan.

Solan is the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild. He says officers working the front line during the pandemic, deserve to feel appreciated.

The free meals are small token of thanks to the officers, as well as a way to give back to local businesses.

“We’re using our money to help build them up, and in turn they’re providing us with great food,” said Solan.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild are using officer dues to invest into several area businesses to help during this tough time. The businesses involved in the effort are Bongos Café, Urban Pizza VIP, Cherry Street Coffee House, Blazing Bagels, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, Husky Deli, Tacos Guaymas, Eltana, and Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant.

“It’s hard right now, and it was awesome for the Seattle Police Officers Guild to think of us,” said Jasmine Donovan.

Donovan is the president of Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant. She says sales have been much lower during the pandemic.

Donovan says this effort is a huge help for their business, and one she's happy to be a part of it.

“It’s amazing to be able to do something so simple that brings people joy,” she said.

Dick’s is working to continue to raise funds to continue the effort of providing meals for first responders. For more information click here.

For more information on the Seattle Police Officers Guild click here.