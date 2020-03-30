Man killed in Everett while checking on his rental property, tenant arrested for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT – Police in Everett have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of killing his 67-year-old landlord on Saturday.

According to a news release from Everett PD, officers responded Saturday afternoon to the 2100 block of Madison Street. A woman called police and said her husband left their Mukilteo home earlier in the day to check on their rental property on Madison Street. He never returned home.

The woman said she drove to the Madison Street address and found her husband's truck and cell phone, but he was not there. She also told police she saw one of the tenants cleaning blood off the sidewalk before leaving the property.

Officers also saw fresh blood outside the building. When they forced their way into the unit, her husband was not there, but there was more blood inside.

Investigators said they found the 40-year-old tenant and his vehicle in Marysville. Although he gave inconsistent interviews to investigators, detectives said they believe the tenant killed his landlord and removed his body from the rental property on Madison Street.

The tenant was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause of murder and tampering with physical evidence.