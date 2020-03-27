Brian Booker and Eliza Zager: Wanted serial burglary suspects nicknamed ‘Q’ and ‘Ziggy’ seen on camera breaking into business

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The search is on to find a convicted felon accused of prying open doors or crawling under garage gates to steal laptops, iPads, headphones and even a safe at commercial buildings all over Seattle.

Brian Corey Booker, a.k.a: ‘Q,’ or ‘Quandre’, is wanted by Seattle Police for at least 15 break-ins, as victims have returned to work to find their offices ransacked and electronics stolen.

Detectives are asking for your help to find him, or to identify any car he may be driving.

And here’s the thing — he usually brings along a partner-in-crime.

Watch the video below that detectives say shows how Booker spent his New Year’s Eve breaking into offices in a commercial building on Elliott Avenue, on the edge of Belltown and Interbay in Seattle, to steal several computers, accessories, decorative rocks and other items worth almost $3000. But, at least, he didn’t spend it alone. Police say they have identified the woman working with him as Eliza Zager, a.k.a: ‘Ziggy.’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"And it's almost comical at one point. When they're sharing information, she's complaining she needs help, I need help, there's too much stuff,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can hear her on the video saying, "What's the point? I don't want to get anything else, because I can't carry it, so I'm going to have to make more than one trip anyways, so I may as well just make one."

Detectives say that burglary is just one of at least 15 break-ins that Booker is wanted for since December at Seattle businesses and apartment complexes. Police say he's even hit some places twice, as surveillance video shows him wearing a head lamp with an unidentified accomplice on January 12th, breaking into that same office building on Elliot Ave.

"He's got burglary tools. That's what he is. He doesn't profess to be any kind of a worker guy. This guy's a professional burglar,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

All of the break-ins have occurred between midnight and 6am on the weekends.

“He doesn't seem to try to hide himself. It's almost like he's daring us to catch him and we will,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Booker's criminal history includes convictions for:

Rape

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Robbery

Attempted Robbery

Malicious mischief

False reporting

Illegal drugs

“He's probably one of the most prolific criminals we've ever pursued. Multiple felony warrants. How he's eluded capture is beyond us, but somebody watching knows where he's at. We're going to pay you up to a $1,000 on this case and any of the other suspects, they’re up to a $1,000 too,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Booker is 35 years old, 5'11" and weighs 175 pounds, however, his weight goes up and down, so he sometimes appears thinner and he often wears glasses.

Zager is 26 years old, 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last known to live on 3rd Ave. in Seattle.

King County prosecutors have charged both of them with Burglary in the 2nd degree and issued warrants for their arrest.

Booker also has a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape Community Custody and Zager has an additional warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find either of them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Submit tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).