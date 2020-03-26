Every night, Vancouver residents applaud health care workers from balconies

LIVE: The Coronavirus Task Force is giving an update from The White House
Posted 2:44 PM, March 26, 2020

VANCOUVER, B.C. — They may not be able to say thank you face to face, but residents of Vancouver, British Columbia have found a creative way to show their gratitude to health care workers.

Every night at 7 p.m., the city’s West End erupts in applause in honor of the medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Rory Aurora Richards organized the demonstration last week with a Facebook event.

“Bring your self, your voice, your hands, an instrument and let’s unite in gratitude and MAKE SOME NOISE from our windows and balconies,“ the event description reads.

Police in Vancouver have been empowered to fine persons or businesses not cooperating with social distancing standards, so applause from afar was the best the public could do.

Similar displays had already become prominent in France, Denmark, India, Italy and the United Kingdom. The hashtag #ClapForDoctors yields results from all over the world, Global News reported.

Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture is asking residents to applaud our healthcare workers at 8 p.m. Thursday. #MakeAJoyfulNoise

People have been finding other ways to boost spirits from their homes in this time of crisis. From their balconies, quarantined Italians have been filling their streets with singing and music to keep morale high.

