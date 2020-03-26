COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 News is committed to helping our community through the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to update this page with useful links and resources as we fight coronavirus together.

Interactive map:

Courtesy: Johns Hopkins University

Quick Links:

Information from Washington state:

Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 web site

What are essential businesses during Washington’s ‘stay at home’ order? Check this list

Still not sure if your business is considered essential? Fill out this form to ask the state.

State's official web site: Washington State Coronavirus Response (COVID-19)

Washington State Employment Security Department

Information from local counties:

Public Health Seattle-King County

King County coronavirus web site

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department COVID-19 web site

Pierce County coronavirus impacts

Snohomish Health District COVID-19 web site

Snohomish County COVID-19 web site

Information from the Federal government:

Coronavirus.gov: Official COVID-19 web site by The White House, CDC & FEMA

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) web site about COVID-19

CDC: Symptoms for COVID-19

CDC: Testing for COVID-19

CDC: If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone

CDC: Facts about COVID-19

CDC: COVID-19 FAQs

CDC: Managing Anxiety and Stress

How to help:

Donate to Food Lifeline

Donate Protective Gear to Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC Relief Fund

100 Million Mask Challenge

Transit information:

Sound Transit reduced service

King County Metro reduced service

Pierce Transit reduced service

Community Transit reduced service (Snohomish County)

Information from other essential services:

How Seattle City Light can assist with your City Light bill during the COVID-19 outbreak

Puget Sound Energy COVID-19 response

Tacoma Public Utilities COVID-19 response

Other useful links & frequently asked questions:

Latest Q13 News coverage of COVID-19

EPA recommended products to protect against Coronavirus

How do I make my own hand sanitizer?

Do face masks help?

How to stop touching your face

Can you get it from packages?

How can I safely shop for groceries?

Is there anything I need to know about eating takeout?

How do I protect my mental health?

How do I avoid going stir crazy at home?