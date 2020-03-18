One mask a day for doctors in virus epicenter of Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Two doctors in Washington state, which leads the U.S. in coronavirus deaths, have tested positive for the disease as hospitals scramble to make due with a shortage of masks and other equipment needed to keep them from getting sick.

In the area of Seattle that’s been hardest-hit, some nurses in emergency departments are washing and reusing surgical masks, gloves and gowns. They may work on a patient for hours or more before learning they tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve got a two-day supply of masks, so we’re trying to be conservative,” said Dr. Stephen Anderson, an emergency physician at the MultiCare Auburn Medical Center in suburban Seattle. “You get one in the morning. You clean it and reuse it.

“I tell my staff to guard your mask with your life, because it is your life.”

Many hospitals also lack the more efficient N95 respirator masks, which quickly sold out once the virus reached the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday urged construction companies to donate any N95 masks — which they use to protect workers from fumes — to their local hospitals.

The death toll in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed the 100 mark on Tuesday, and Washington state accounts for more than half of those fatalities.

The federal government has sent some extra masks and other equipment to the state, though it’s unclear when it will be distributed.

This week, a 40-year-old emergency room physician at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland was in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Anderson said that physician was breathing on a ventilator, but was stable.

A nearby nursing home has been the epicenter of the outbreak in Washington state, and many of its residents who got sick from COVID-19 were sent to EvergreenHealth. The hospital has handled more than 100 coronavirus cases since the end of February, and 25 of those patients died, the facility said Tuesday.

A physician at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle also has tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital spokesman Brian Donohoe said Tuesday. He did not immediately have information on the doctor’s condition.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old emergency physician from Patterson, New Jersey, tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolated in the intensive care unit, according to William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“I am deeply saddened by this news, but not surprised,” Jaquis said in a statement. “As emergency physicians, we answer the call to care for our most vulnerable, even at great personal risk.”

Anderson noted some infections among ER doctors and nurses are inevitable because of their high risk of exposure.

“In any battle, when you’re on the front lines, you’re going to suffer the most causalities,” Anderson said. “The emergency departments are the front lines.”

Anne Piazza, with the Washington State Nursing Association, said the proper equipment is critical, especially since nurses can be exposed to infected patients before they’re even tested for the disease.

“I’m hearing reports from nurses being asked to reuse masks,” Piazza said. “They have to use the same mask throughout their shift. That’s unsafe.”

Like many U.S. hospitals, the MultiCare Auburn Medical Center has begun screening arriving patients for the coronavirus, then dividing them into those with respiratory ailments and those with things like broken toes or other injuries, Anderson said. The doctors and nurses treat the patients while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 tests. If they’re positive, they put on a mask and are moved to a more secure location.