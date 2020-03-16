Look on the bright side: Lots of sun expected in western Washington this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Gyms, bars and restaurants may be closing for a while, but look on the bright side: This week will be perfect for solitary outdoor exercise.

Expect more winter sunshine on Monday with highs near 53.

There will be areas on frost Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, more sunshine is coming our way with passing clouds and highs near 55.

Frost will be another issue overnight into Wednesday morning as lows will be in the 30s. We'll be mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs near 56. Temps will approach 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The next chance to see some rain could be Saturday, although right now it's looking slim, but that's still a ways out.

Spring officially arrives Thursday night!