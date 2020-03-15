The Grove Church offers ‘Drive-In’ service in Marysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash.-- The impact of COVID-19 is being felt at houses of worship across the world, the Archdiocese of Seattle has suspended all mass.

One local church in Marysville is working to bring the community together, during a time when gathering in large groups is prohibited.

The pastors of The Grove Church got creative for their Sunday services, by allowing worshipers to take part in a "Drive-In" style church service. Each service lasted about 35 minutes and included songs of worship and a message of faith from the rooftop of the church building.

Pastor Nik Baumgart says this is really a way to gather without gathering. All four services were held in the Marysville Campus' parking lot. Worshippers were directed to tune into 107.1 to hear the service from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Church organizers say the goal is for people to drive up, park, tune in and be encouraged together!

