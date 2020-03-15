Starbucks moving to ‘to go’ only, closing some stores as coronavirus crisis grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is moving to a "to go" only model in all company-owned stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks. The Seattle-based company is also closing some stores in "high-social" gathering places like malls and college campuses, as well as areas with high clusters of COVID-19 cases.

The company made the announcement Sunday as state and local governments ramp up social distancing measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

Here’s what you can expect:

Pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas

Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery

Modified condiment bar in all stores

You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areason a store-by-store basis

Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses

Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases

Other stores, like Nike and Urban Outfitters, are also closing their doors as the number of cases increases.