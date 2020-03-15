Puget Sound hospitals canceling elective, non-urgent surgeries amid coronavirus scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hospitals across the Puget Sound region are canceling elective and non-urgent surgeries for at least a few weeks to preserve resources they think they'll need as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

Several hospitals have made the announcement that they are canceling elective and non-urgent surgeries, including:

Evergreen Health in Kirkland, which has taken in a high number of patients from the Life Care Center of Kirkland

Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue

UW Medicine hospitals and clinics: The move covers all UW Medicine healthcare facilities and will take effect Monday, March 16, for Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington Medical Center – Montlake and University of Washington Medical Center -- Northwest (formerly Northwest Hospital & Medical Center) and at Valley Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18.

Swedish - Swedish has decided to temporarily stop elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries for non-life threatening and non-urgent care at our hospital campuses, effective Friday, March 13. This applies to procedures at all hospital campuses (First Hill, Cherry Hill, Ballard, Issaquah and Edmonds).

Among the biggest concerns is whether there will be enough beds, equipment and staff to handle several large outbreaks simultaneously in multiple cities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief, said it’s critical that steps be taken now to prevent the virus from spreading quickly.

“The job is to put a full-court press on not allowing the worst-case scenario to occur,” said Fauci, who appeared Sunday on several network news shows.

While he does not expect massive outbreaks in the U.S. like those in Italy, he said there is the possibility if it reaches that point that an overwhelming influx of patients could lead to a lack of supplies, including ventilators.

“And that’s when you’re going to have to make some very tough decisions,” Fauci said.

In Washington state, which leads the nation in the number of positive COVID-19 cases with more than 600 illnesses and 42 deaths, the increase in people visiting clinics with respiratory symptoms is straining the state’s supply of personal protective gear worn by health care workers.

The federal government has sent the state tens of thousands of respirators, gowns, gloves and other protective gear for health care providers. But those shipments aren’t enough, said Clark Halvorson, Assistant Secretary of Health for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The disease has infected over 162,000 people worldwide, and more than 6,000 people have died so far.

Most people who have tested positive for the virus experience only mild or moderate symptoms. Yet there’s a greater danger and longer recovery period for older adults and people with existing health problems.

The nation’s hospitals collectively have about a million beds, with 100,000 for critical care patients, but often those beds for the sickest patients are mostly filled, Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”