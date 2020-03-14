Lowland snow and rain taper off, but wind sticks around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Lowland snow in the South Sound and our southern counties will transition into rain Saturday afternoon, but we'll mostly dry it out by then. We'll hang onto the clouds today and it will be chilly with highs near 41. Lows will be below freezing overnight.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Whatcom County until 6 p.m. Sustained winds of 30-40mph and gusts of 50-60mph are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs near 46. The morning will be breezy and wind chill values will range from 22-33 degrees.

Expect more sunshine and dry conditions for the new work week and warmer temperatures in the low to mid-50s.