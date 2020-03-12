× Safeway, Albertsons have 1,000 open positions for delivery drivers, in-store employees

SEATTLE — Safeway and Albertsons say they have 1,000 “immediate” job openings at their western Washington grocery stores.

The company said it was hiring for the jobs to “best serve the increasing needs of our communities throughout Puget Sound.”

In-store positions available include opportunities throughout store: deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations, customer service, cashier and courtesy clerk. These employees receive paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and a benefits package.

Safeway and Albertsons are also hiring for full and part-time delivery drivers, who are eligible for paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and a benefits package.

Applications are being accepted at careersatsafeway.com and albertsonscompanies.com

Safeway and Albertsons Seattle Division operate 222 stores in Washington, North Idaho and Alaska.