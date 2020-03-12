Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Major League Soccer will suspend games for 30 days, the league announced Thursday.

MLS is assessing the impact of COVID-19 with public health officials and its medical task force.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

Major League Soccer suspende temporada por 30 días pic.twitter.com/gtUHv04Ji5 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) March 12, 2020

Just a day earlier, Seattle Sounders FC announced it would postpone its March 21 home match against FC Dallas in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.