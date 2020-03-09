Talking with Cammi Granato of NHL Seattle, first female pro scout in the league

NHL Seattle continues to make progressive stride as they hired Cammi Granato back in September, making her the first female pro scout in the National Hockey League.

The former Olympian is more than qualified for her new role. Granato played professionally for 15 years, racking up appearances for the National Team. She was captain of the 1998 US Women’s Hockey Team which she led to Olympic Gold that year, as well as the Silver Medal in 2002.

She is in the Hockey Hall of Fame and was the first woman to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame. Now married with two sons, Granato calls Vancouver, B.C. home. Q13’s Michelle Ludtka interviewed her earlier this year.

