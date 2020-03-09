Snohomish School District, several Tacoma schools closing after positive coronavirus tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Snohomish School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 after a district employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the employee worked in the transportation department. That's why school officials decided to close all schools in the district.

"As we have shared in previous communications regarding potential building closures, we stated if there was a confirmed case we would close the facility to allow for cleaning and for the Washington State Department of Health/Snohomish Health District to determine possible close contacts. As a result, we will be closing our transportation facility. This closure will impact our ability to transport students, and as a result all Snohomish School District schools will be closed for Tuesday, March 10, 2020. All school, athletic and other activities across the district have been canceled on Tuesday, March 10."

Tacoma Public Schools closures

Four schools in Tacoma also have closures this week after individuals tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus at Sheridan Elementary, Lowell Elementary and Wilson High School.

Administrators said this is in addition to the presumptive positive test that forced the closure of Mary Lyon Elementary.

"The decision to close schools is not taken lightly. We know that family schedules often revolve around students. We also understand that this news can be upsetting," administrators wrote in the letter. "We will be in close communication with the health department and will communicate with you any additional information or guidance they provide."

According to Tacoma Public Schools:

Sheridan and Lowell will be closed March 10, 11, 12, and 13 all before and after school activities are canceled.

Wilson will be closed Tuesday, March 10, all before and after school activities are canceled, including athletics.

Also, the health department has extended the closure for Lyon Elementary. Lyon will remain closed March 10 - 11.

Washington virus deaths hit 22, 3 more from nursing home

King County public health officials on Monday reported three new deaths from the coronavirus and 33 new cases while Grant County in central Washington announced the first death from the disease outside the Seattle area.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Washington is now at least 22. Health officials report at least 169 cases in the state.

All three deaths in King County were residents of a Kirkland, Washington nursing home that has been racked by the virus.

Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian said Monday that 31 residents still in the facility have tested positive for the virus. Tests have been performed on some 20 remaining residents and results are pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.