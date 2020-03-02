Several western Washington schools to close Tuesday over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Here is a list of schools in western Washington that will be closed on Tuesday, March 3 for coronavirus concerns and preparations:

Northshore School District- All Schools closed to students Grove Elementary School and Early Learning Center, Marysville School District Kentwood High School, Kent School District Covington Elementary, Kent School District Mt. View Elementary School, Shelton School District

All schools in the Northshore School District will be closed to students on Tuesday. In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said that the closures are to "provide training to staff to engage students in remote learning that may take place outside the four walls of their classrooms should this become necessary in the coming days."

Northshore's Frank Love Elementary School was closed on Monday because a staff member at the school with "flu-like symptoms" was being tested for COVID-19, Reid said. Last week, the district's Bothell High School was closed for two days after the family member of a school employee was quarantined and tested for the virus after recent international travel. The employee's family member tested negative.

In a letter to Marysville School District families, Superintendent Jason Thompson said a community member who recently reported testing positive for COVID-19 may have come into contact with children who attend Grove Elementary and the Early Learning Center. Both are closed Tuesday for sanitization "out of an abundance of caution," Thompson said.

The Kent School District said in a release that both Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary schools would be closed for "thorough cleaning and disinfecting."

The schools were also closed on Monday after district officials said they learned Sunday that a parent of two Kentwood students "is experiencing flu-like symptoms and is waiting to be tested for COVID-19, Coronavirus." The family is self-quarantined in their home while they await the results.

Shelton School District said in a letter to families that Mt. View Elementary School would be closed for cleaning on Tuesday after the district became aware that the spouse of a staff member was one of the first responders at LifeCare nursing facility in Kirkland.

Four of the six novel coronavirus deaths in Washington state were from people at LifeCare.

"The first responder was notified that they would have to be quarantined at home, despite displaying no symptoms of the virus," a letter to the Shelton School community reads.

The district says Mason County health officials also recommended that the Mt. View Elementary staff member also stay home for 14 days.

This story will be updated as we learn of any additional closings