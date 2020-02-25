$11,000 reward offered for information on shooting death of Edmonds store clerk

EDMONDS, Wash. — There’s an $11,000 reward being offered for information that leads to charges against the man who shot and killed a 7-Eleven store clerk in Edmonds early Friday morning.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video walking into the Edmonds convenience store, jumping on the counter and immediately firing the shots that killed 64-year-old store clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy before running out of the store. A customer found Kandasamy bleeding and unresponsive about 5 a.m.

So far, no suspect has been identified. Police have released a blurry photo, along with a vehicle of interest that police are seeking.

#UPDATE to 7-11 Homicide: If you see a suspect or vehicle of interest, call 911! DO NOT APPROACH! We have worked with @911Snohomish to make sure that you are not redirected in these cases. An officer will be dispatched to you and/or the location. pic.twitter.com/QlcDw0ZtYh — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) February 25, 2020

Kandasamy’s coworkers have set up a GoFundMe page for his family.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward, and the 7-Eleven Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward then you need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name. You can also call the anonymous Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).