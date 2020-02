× Person rescued after large tree falls on Renton home

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say one person has been pulled from a home in Renton after a large tree fell on it Sunday morning.

It happened on 196th Avenue near Shadow Lake.

The extent of the person’s injuries was unclear.

Emergency crews from King County and Seattle were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated

#BREAKING Several agencies responding in Renton as a person is trapped under a tree that fell on a house there. Crews are currently working to free the patient. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KRstm0Ud1j — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 23, 2020