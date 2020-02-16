Man takes 4 people hostage at gunpoint in Issaquah; children released after 5-and-a-half hours inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The final hostage was released safely about 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was still barricaded inside.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- An armed man who took four people, including two small children, hostage at gunpoint in Issaquah Saturday evening is still holding one of his relatives hostage Sunday morning, according to Issaquah Police.

Police said officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a suspicious circumstance call in the 5200 block of Isola Place NW in the Montreux area.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man with a felony warrant, later learned to be a relative of the resident, went into the home armed with a handgun. He took the resident, her fiancé and her two small children - an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old - hostage.

Negotiators were called to the scene, and after five-and-a-half hours of negotiations, the man released the children and the woman's fiancé.

The resident is still inside with the armed suspect.

Several other law enforcement agencies have responded to assist Issaquah Police.

Lakemont Park is closed for the day, and both entrances into the neighborhood are blocked by police. Police are using the park as a staging area.

Police are urging people to stay away from the area.