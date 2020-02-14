San Juan County resident being tested for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN COUNTY -- A San Juan County resident is being tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the first potential case of the virus in the county.

The person, according to the San Juan County government website, has symptoms consistent with coronavirus and either traveled recently to an affected area or had close contact with someone who's infected.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting the testing.

San Juan County Health & Community Services is working to assess the potential risk to the public and respond if the person under investigation becomes a confirmed case.

"The immediate risk to the general public remains low," the government said.

A webpage has been set up on the San Juan County website for the public to access up-to-date information on the epidemic, as well as tools and resources for providers.

The state Department of Health has set up a 24-hour hotline for the public to call for further information related to this outbreak: 1-800-525-0127.

If the test is positive, the San Juan County resident would be the second coronavirus case in Washington state. A Snohomish County man was the first person in the U.S. to test positive for the virus, which has since become a global outbreak and infected thousands of people.