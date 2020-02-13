Special Election: Check the latest results here

Body of missing 6-year-old found in South Carolina

Posted 11:38 AM, February 13, 2020, by

CAYCE, S.C. (WGHP) — 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik has been found dead, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police said Thursday they are now treating the case as a homicide, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Officers also found a “deceased male” during the search.

Cayce Department of Public Safety reports Swetlik, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, got home from school on Monday.

She had been playing in her front yard in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce, but, at about 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was gone.

