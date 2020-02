× Chateau Ste. Michelle announces first concert of 2020 season

WOODINVILLE – The Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery just announced the first concert of its summer concert series.

Singer, songwriter and producer John Legend will be performing at the winery on September 10 and 11.

Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $168 for reserve seating and $83.50 for lawn/general admission.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 15.

No word on when the winery will announce the rest of the concert lineup.