City of Seattle works to fix pothole problems caused by winter weather

SEATTLE -- Crews have been working hard to fix the damage to our local roads caused by winter weather.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says they always see a spike in reports of potholes during the winter months.

“Winter weather poses a very big challenge for our roads and our road maintenance crews, and it’s an ongoing challenge to keep them fixed,” said Ethan Bergerson, spokesperson for Seattle DOT.

“When it’s raining like this, water can seep into the cracks in the roadway and literally erode the pavement from the inside,” he said.

Last year alone, SDOT crews responded to 18,000 potholes. It’s their goal to fix the damage within three business days of when they are reported.

“Potholes can be a real hassle for people driving which is why it’s so important for us to fill them quickly,” said Bergerson. “Last year, we were able to get to 90% of those 18,000 potholes within three business days of when they were reported to us, with the exception of the winter storm last February.”

“What we really want people to understand is that we’re working very hard to fill the potholes and keep the roads in good repair,” he said. “At the same time, you’re going to keep seeing potholes, and that’s just the nature of the beast when you’ve got some of the wettest weather we’ve seen in a long time.”

There are three ways to report any potholes in Seattle: