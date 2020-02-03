Icy roads possible Tuesday morning before rain and snow return for some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're going from dry and cold to mild and wet!

Tuesday starts out icy with temperatures well below freezing. Tuesday afternoon looks wet but it starts out as snow first for places north of Seattle. Tuesday night will be rainy for all.

The mountains get a lot of new snow Tuesday, but Wednesday it turns to rain up there.

Wednesday and Thursday look really wet for the metro, so I’d expect standing water on the roads for those commutes.

Friday looks better and the weekend look OK by February standards.

